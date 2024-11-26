Small Japanese rocket engine explodes during a test but no injuries are reported
A Japanese small rocket engine has reportedly burst into flames during a test
An engine for a new small Japanese rocket reportedly burst into flames Tuesday during a combustion test.
The fire, which was followed by an explosion and plumes of white smoke, followed an explosion last year by the same Epsilon S engine during a test, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.
There were no injuries, Kyodo reported, citing the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, which is investigating.
Last year's explosion happened after a piece of metal melted and damaged part of the engine, Kyodo said.
The Epsilon S rocket is meant to improve Japan's position in the growing satellite launch market.