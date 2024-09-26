Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Japanese court acquits a former boxer in a 1966 murder retrial after decades on death row

A Japanese court has ruled that an 88-year-old former boxer was not guilty in a retrial for a 1966 quadruple murder case, reversing an earlier wrongful conviction after decades on death row

Mari Yamaguchi
Thursday 26 September 2024 06:21

A Japanese court ruled Thursday that an 88-year-old former boxer was not guilty in a retrial for a 1966 quadruple murder case, reversing an earlier wrongful conviction after decades on death row, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.

Iwao Hakamada’s acquittal by the Shizuoka District Court makes him the fifth death-row convict to be found not guilty in a retrial in postwar Japanese criminal justice.

He was convicted of murder in the 1966 killing of a company manager and three of his family members, and setting a fire to their central Japan home. He was sentenced to death in 1968, but was not executed due to lengthy appeals and the retrial process.

