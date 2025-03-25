Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

A Japanese court orders the dissolution of the Unification Church, report says

A Japanese court on Tuesday issued an order to dissolve the Unification Church, upholding the government request for a revocation, NHK television said

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 25 March 2025 06:28 GMT
Japan Unification Church
Japan Unification Church (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A Japanese court on Tuesday issued an order to dissolve the Unification Church, upholding the government request for a revocation, NHK television said.

Tokyo District Court’s revocation of the church’s legal status means it will lose its tax-exempt privilege and must liquidate its assets.

The church can still appeal the decision to higher courts.

The order follows a request by Japan’s Education Ministry in October 2023 to dissolve the influential South Korea-based sect, citing its manipulative fundraising and recruitment tactics, sowing fear of the followers and harming their families.

