Jason Bateman named Hasty Pudding's Man of the Year

Jason Bateman has been named the 2022 Man of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals

Via AP news wire
Thursday 23 December 2021 16:13
People Hasty Pudding Bateman
People Hasty Pudding Bateman
(2020 Invision)

Jason Bateman was named the 2022 Man of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals on Thursday, the first recipient of the award since 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bateman, an actor, producer and director on the Netflix series “Ozark " who also played a starring role in “Arrested Development," will be given his pudding pot at a roast on Feb. 3, the theater troupe said in a statement.

“We are stoked to present Jason Bateman with the 55th annual Hasty Pudding Man of the Year award. It’s been a hot minute since we’ve handed one of these out, so we figured we’d give it to the guy who all our moms have crushes on after watching ‘Ozark,’” organization President Nick Amador said.

The last Man of the Year was Ben Platt in 2020. Past recipients include Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro and Samuel L. Jackson.

Bateman, 52, earned a Primetime Emmy for outstanding directing in a drama in 2020 for “Ozark," two SAG awards for acting in "Ozark," and a best actor Golden Globe in 2005 for his portrayal of Michael Bluth in “Arrested Development."

Recommended

Bateman, whose acting career dates to the early 1980s, has appeared in multiple television shows and starred in several films including the “Horrible Bosses” movies, “Game Night,” and “Identity Thief."

Bateman at age 18 became the Directors Guild of America's youngest director for directing three episodes of “Valerie,” according to Hasty Pudding Theatricals, which dates to 1844 and calls itself the third oldest theater group in the world.

The Man of the Year Award has been handed out since 1967. Hasty Pudding's Woman of the Year Award was established in 1951. The 2022 Woman of the Year has not been announced yet. The 2021 recipient was Oscar-winner Viola Davis.

The awards are given out to people who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in