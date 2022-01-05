Police: R&B singer Derulo involved in Vegas resort scuffle
Police say R&B entertainer Jason Derulo was involved in a scuffle with two people at a Las Vegas Strip resort, but he was not arrested or given a summons
Pop and R&B entertainer Jason Derulo was involved in a scuffle with two people early Tuesday at a Las Vegas Strip resort, but the singer, dancer and TikTok star was not arrested or given a summons, police said.
Las Vegas police said in a statement that an altercation was reported after 2 a.m. at a night club at the Aria resort and that Derulo “committed a battery against two individuals.” No injuries were reported by police.
Media reports including video posted on celebrity website TMZ said Derulo, 32, struck at least one person near an escalator after someone cursed him and called him by the name of another musician, Usher
“The victims did not want to press charges against Derulo,” police said, and Derulo was told by hotel security to leave the property under a trespass order.
Police said no police report was taken because the people involved did not want to prosecute.
Derulo has sold millions of songs since 2009 and has 11 Platinum singles including “Wiggle," “Talk Dirty,” “Want to Want Me,” and “Whatcha Say.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.