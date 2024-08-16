Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former DC employee convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of 13-year-old boy

A former Washington, D

Via AP news wire
Saturday 17 August 2024 00:12
Teen Shooting Washington
Teen Shooting Washington

A former Washington, D.C., city employee was found guilty of manslaughter Friday in the fatal shooting of an unarmed 13-year-old boy that sparked public uproar in the nation's capital.

Jurors found Jason Lewis, 42, not guilty of second-degree murder, but convicted him of manslaughter and other charges after the trial in D.C. Superior Court over the killing of seventh grader Karon Blake.

Lewis, a longtime Parks and Recreation Department employee, turned himself last year to face charges in Blake's killing, which happened in January 2023 around 4 a.m., across the street from the middle school Blake attended, authorities said.

Lewis was seen on video leaving his house and firing at two young people who had been breaking into cars, prosecutors said. After a car was hit with gunfire, Blake ran in Lewis' direction, and Lewis fired two shots, killing him, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors played for jurors a video in which Blake could be heard repeatedly saying "I’m sorry" and telling Lewis, “I’m just a kid,” according to media reports.

An attorney for Lewis didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment from The Associated Press on Friday.

Lewis took the witness stand in the case, arguing that he acted in self-defense. He told jurors that he though he saw an other person open fire on him and feared for his life, local media reported.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in October. The manslaughter charge carries up to 45 years in prison.

