Jay-Z's 'The Book of Hov' immersive New York exhibit lives up to its name and becomes a book

Jay-Z ’s popular exhibit “The Book of Hov” in New York is about to live up to its name by becoming an actual book.

“The Book of Hov: A Tribute to Jay-Z” debuts Wednesday, following the success of Jay-Z's free immersive exhibit at the Brooklyn Public Library, which drew more than 600,000 visitors in a six-month span last year. The 432-page book, released by Assouline, goes on pre-sale Tuesday.

The book serves as both a commemoration and a time capsule of the exhibition that celebrated the life and work of the 24-time Grammy winner, bringing together thousands of archived artifacts from his illustrious career. There are nearly 700 images. In the eight chapters, readers will find everything from iconic stage outfits to rare interviews, awards and never-before-seen photographs.

The chapter titles are drawn from Jay-Z's lyrics.

“The Book of Hov: A Tribute to Jay-Z" unveils Jay-Z's deep connection with the art world and his rising business ventures, reveals his unique method of composing rhymes mentally and his criminal and social justice activism. It offers a tribute to Baseline Studios where “The Blueprint” and “The Black Album” were birthed. The book also captures him articulating his vision and manifesting his future through a series of interviews spanning several years.

Some of the book's other highlights include the guitar Jay-Z played at the Glastonbury Festival; Daniel Arsham’s sculpture of the iconic “HOV Hands”; his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame award; and hundreds of paper planes, which were created by New York City schoolchildren who wrote their dreams inside.

“The Book of Hov: A Tribute to Jay-Z” will be available in three editions: The classic version for $120, the ultimate for $2,000 and price upon request for five special limited- edition copies with a tri-fold each housed in a bronze slipcase artwork by Arsham.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the special limited edition will be donated to the Brooklyn Public Library.