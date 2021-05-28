JD Logistics shares jumps in Hong Kong stock debut
JD Logistics Inc.’s shares have jumped 14% in their trading debut in Hong Kong
Via AP news wire
Friday 28 May 2021 06:12
JD Logistics' shares jumped 14% in their trading debut Friday in Hong Kong
The company is a subsidiary of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com. It is the latest technology company to list in the semi-autonomous Chinese city as Beijing intensifies scrutiny of the technology sector.
The firm raised $3.1 billion in its initial public offering. That’s the second largest for this year in Hong Kong after short-video firm Kuaishou raised $5.3 billion.
Beijing recently has cracked down on China's thriving internet industry, seeking to exert more control and curb anti-competitive behavior, with actions taken against companies including Alibaba Tencent and Meituan.