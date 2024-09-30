Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jeep urges 194,000 plug-in hybrid SUV owners to stop charging and park outdoors due to fire risk

Jeep is recalling more than 194,000 plug-in hybrid SUVs worldwide because they can catch fire with the ignition turned off

Via AP news wire
Monday 30 September 2024 23:00
Jeep is recalling more than 194,000 plug-in hybrid SUVs worldwide because they can catch fire with the ignition turned off.

In addition, Jeep is urging owners not to charge the SUVs and to park them outdoors and away from structures until they are repaired.

The recall covers the Wrangler four by e from the 2020 through 2024 model years, as well as the Grand Cherokee four by e from 2022 through 2024. Most of the recalled SUVs are in North America.

Stellantis, which makes Jeeps, said a remedy is near and affected customers will be notified when they can schedule service. The company says the risk of fire is reduced when the battery charge is depleted.

A routine review of customer data led to an investigation that found 13 fires with two injuries. Stellantis estimates that 5% of the SUVs have the problem.

Owners with questions should contact Jeep Customer Care at (800) 853-1403 or visit www.mopar.com.

