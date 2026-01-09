Trial begins for Stanford students for occupying president's office in pro-Palestinian protest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A trial began Friday for five current and former Stanford University students who occupied the university president's offices during a pro-Palestinian protest in 2024 — in a rare instance of demonstrators facing trial for actions from the wave of campus protests that year.

Authorities initially arrested and charged 12 people after demonstrators barricaded themselves inside the president and provost’s offices for several hours on June 5, 2024, the last day of spring classes at the university in California’s Silicon Valley.

One defendant, a 21-year-old man, pleaded no contest under an agreement that allows eligible youth to have their cases dismissed and records sealed if they successfully complete probation. He testified for the prosecution that led to the grand jury indictment in October of the 11 others on felony vandalism and trespassing charges.

Six of the 11 accepted pretrial plea deals or diversion programs, while the five on trial pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors accused the demonstrators of spray-painting on the building, breaking windows and furniture, disabling security cameras and splattering a red liquid described as fake blood on items throughout the offices. The university is seeking $329,000 in restitution.

Avi Singh, an attorney representing Stanford student Germán González, said González decided to exercise his right to a jury trial.

“Germán González and the other four defendants are exercising their constitutional right to have a jury trial and demand the district attorney prove everything that is required for a conviction, including what their agreement was about and what their intent was,” he said.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said last year when announcing his decision to charge the group that the protesters went too far when they damaged the building.

“Speech is protected by the First Amendment. Vandalism is prosecuted under the penal code,” he said.

Protests sprung up on university campuses across the U.S. with students setting up camps and demanding their universities stop doing business with Israel or companies that support its war efforts against Gaza.

About 3,200 people were arrested in 2024 nationwide. While some colleges ended demonstrations by striking deals with the students, or simply waited them out, others called in police when protesters refused to leave. Most of the charges were dismissed.