Sir Jeffrey Donaldson ratified as new leader of DUP

The Democratic Unionist Party’s Westminster leader has been officially ratified as the leader of the party, following a meeting of party executives.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s appointment was approved at the La Mon Hotel in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Wednesday evening.

Over the weekend, the 58-year-old MP for Lagan Valley secured the backing of most of the DUP’s electoral college of party MPs and MLAs, receiving support from all but four of the college’s 36 members.

Sir Jeffrey said that he had spent the past few days “talking quietly” to party members, shoring up his support.

Speaking to media after receiving the party’s backing, Sir Jeffrey said that he had been “humbled” by his unanimous ratification.

“There are many challenges ahead but I am confident now that the DUP will face those challenges together,” he said.

“I am confident that the party will now build towards the Assembly elections and I intend to work to ensure that once again the Democratic Unionist Party prevails in the election.”

Sir Jeffrey is the fifth leader to lead the DUP in its 50-year history, and its third in less than two months.

He takes on the role following Edwin Poots’ resignation earlier this month. Mr Poots resigned over an internal party revolt caused by his decision to nominate Paul Givan as Northern Ireland’s First Minister against the wishes of a majority of DUP MLAs and MPs.

Mr Poots held the role of party leader for just 21 days after Arlene Foster resigned on 28 May, after 75 per cent of MPs and MLAs expressed that they had lost confidence in her leadership.

In his comments on Wednesday evening, Sir Jeffrey said that ratifying his leadership was an “important first step in building the unity of my party, in rebuilding the strength of my party, in providing the leadership that Northern Ireland needs at this time.”

“We are seeing our party coming back together,” he said.

He added that his first priority would be to “right the wrong” that had been done by the imposition of the Northern Ireland protocol, and that he intends to speak with Boris Johnson as a matter of urgency.

He also made it clear that he intends to return from Westminster and take up the role of First Minister at Stormont, but has not set a timeline for this change, which would require a parliamentary by-election in Lagan Valley, to allow him to re-enter the Assembly.

For the time being, he said, Mr Givan will remain in the First Minister role.

Sir Jeffrey is expected to make his first keynote speech as party leader on 1 July.