Maxwell trial adjourned for day after attorney falls sick

The sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell has been paused because an attorney on the case has gotten sick

Via AP news wire
Thursday 09 December 2021 15:52
Jeffrey Epstein Maxwell Trial
Jeffrey Epstein Maxwell Trial
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell was paused Thursday after it was announced an attorney on the case had gotten sick.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan told the in federal court in Manhattan that an attorney was “ill and has to get care.” She did not identify the attorney, but said there was no reason to believe the illness was related to the coronavirus.

The judge sent jurors home for the day, telling them to expect to return Friday to resume hearing testimony in the trial's second week.

Maxwell, 59, has denied charges she groomed teenagers to give financier Jeffrey Epstein sexual messages at the billionaire’s residences in Florida, New York New Mexico and elsewhere. Her lawyers have accused prosecutor of making her a scapegoat for sex crimes committed by Epstein, who killed himself in jail in 2019.

The government had been expected to end its case by the end of the week.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in