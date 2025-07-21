What to Stream: Madonna, 'Happy Gilmore 2,' Judge Judy and Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd team up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adam Sandler’s hockey player-turned-golfer Happy Gilmore returning for a second movie and Madonna’s long-rumored album “Veronica Electronica” are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time, as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd playing father and daughter in the horror-comedy “Death of a Unicorn,” gamers get a pirate adventure with Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and Judge Judy rules on true crime in her new series for Prime Video, “Justice on Trial.”

New movies to stream from July 21-27

— It’s been almost 30 years since we first met Adam Sandler’s hockey player-turned-golfer Happy Gilmore, but Sandler finally got the gang back together for a sequel. “Happy Gilmore 2,” coming to Netflix on Friday, July 25, brings back many familiar faces, including Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller and Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin, alongside an army of new co-stars from Bad Bunny to Post Malone as well as a few familiar faces in the golf world. This time around, Happy also has kids, including four hockey goon sons played by Ethan Cutkosky (“Shameless”), Conor Sherry (“Shake Shack”), Maxwell Jacob Friedman (a pro wrestler) and newcomer Philip Schneider. Here’s hoping it’s as quotable as the first — we’ve been needing some new Sandlerisms.

— November, and “Wicked: For Good,” is coming fast. What better time to catch up with “Wicked,” which begins streaming on Prime Video on Friday, July 25? In her review for The Associated Press, Jocelyn Noveck wrote that it might convert a non-musical lover into one, but that, “if people breaking into song delights rather than flummoxes you, if elaborate dance numbers in village squares and fantastical nightclubs and emerald-hued cities make perfect sense to you, and especially if you already love ‘Wicked,’ well then, you will likely love this film.”

— Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd play father and daughter in the horror-comedy “Death of a Unicorn,” about, well, just that (and also exploitative billionaires). It was met with mixed reviews: Some enjoyed the chemistry of the characters and the fun it has with its outlandish plot, while others saw those efforts as strained and hollow. You can decide for yourself when it hits HBO Max on Friday, July 25. Richard E. Grant and Will Poulter also star.

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

New music to stream from July 21-27

— It is the stuff of pop music mythology. Madonna’s long-rumored album “Veronica Electronica” — originally conceived as a remix companion to 1998’s blockbuster “Ray of Light” — finally arrives Friday, July 25. It is that and more. Begin with the new-to-fans, original demo of “Gone, Gone, Gone.”

— The second and final part of an expansive documentary series on the life and career of Billy Joel hits HBO Max on Friday, July 25. And it’s not too late to catch up on the first half of “Billy Joel: And So It Goes,” either. It’s an in-depth look at the beloved singer-songwriter, replete with never-before-seen performance footage and more.

— Rock ’n’ roll fans, listen up. On Friday, July 25, the original Alice Cooper band lineup reunites to release “The Revenge Of Alice Cooper,” the first album in over 50 years to feature that original lineup. It gives the album a sort of revived spirit — all high-octane riffs.

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

New series to stream from July 21-27

— Judy Sheindlin, beloved for her syndicated series “Judge Judy” that ended production in 2021 after 25 years, rules on true crime in her new series for Prime Video. In “Justice on Trial,” actual criminal court cases are recreated by trial lawyers with Sheindlin presiding over the courtroom. Will she find the right decision was made? Find out Monday when all eight episodes drop.

— Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow star in “The Hunting Wives” for Netflix. It’s based on a thriller mystery novel by May Cobb. Snow plays Sophie, a woman whose husband’s job requires trading the East Coast for east Texas. She’s a fish out of water until she meets Margot (Akerman,) the queen bee of a group of women known as the Hunting Wives. These wives aren’t trading recipes or having tea — they like to party. Sophie finds Margot’s carefree lifestyle and confidence to be intoxicating until she gets caught up in a murder investigation. All eight episodes drop Monday.

— A new Hulu miniseries called “Washington Black” is also based on a book of the same name, but this one was shortlisted for the Booker Prize in 2018. Set in the early 1800s, Wash — short for George Washington Black — is born into slavery in Barbados. Wash’s talent for art and curiosity catches the attention of a scientist named Titch (played by Tom Ellis), who encourages his education and creativity. When danger strikes, Titch and Wash escape in a hot-air balloon that lands in Nova Scotia. The series follows Wash’s adventures as he grows into a man played by newcomer Ernest Kingsley Jr. Sterling K. Brown is an executive producer and also has a role in the show. Stream the episodes beginning Wednesday.

— An acclaimed British crime drama called “Code of Silence” comes to BritBox on Thursday. Rose Ayling-Ellis plays a deaf cafeteria worker who begins working with the local police because of her ability to read lips. This new world is exhilarating but also dangerous. The show has already been renewed for a second season.

— Alicia Rancilio

New video games to play from July 21-27

— Last year’s Black Myth: Wukong turned Chinese folklore into a blockbuster game, and another Chinese studio is hoping to repeat that success with Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. It tells the tale of a pirate who wakes up with amnesia and a bad case of “feathering” — not only is she sprouting blue plumage, but it’s driving her insane. The adventure takes place during the end of the Ming Dynasty in the 1600s, and Chengdu-based developer Leenzee Games promises a mix of historical figures and supernatural monsters. Take flight Thursday, on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S or PC.

— Lou Kesten