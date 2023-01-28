Israeli paramedics say 2 wounded in new Jerusalem attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Israel’s rescue service said that a gunman opened fire in east Jerusalem on Saturday, wounding at least two people.

The paramedics did not provide any further information. The shooting attack occurred less than a day after the deadliest attack in the city since 2008. On Friday, a Palestinian gunman killed at least seven people outside an east Jerusalem synagogue.

The attacks mark the latest major escalation in one of the bloodiest months in Israel and the occupied West Bank in years.