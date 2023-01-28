Jump to content

Israeli paramedics say 2 wounded in new Jerusalem attack

Israel’s rescue service says a gunman has opened fire in east Jerusalem, wounding at least two people

Via AP news wire
Saturday 28 January 2023 09:03
Israel Palestinians
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Israel’s rescue service said that a gunman opened fire in east Jerusalem on Saturday, wounding at least two people.

The paramedics did not provide any further information. The shooting attack occurred less than a day after the deadliest attack in the city since 2008. On Friday, a Palestinian gunman killed at least seven people outside an east Jerusalem synagogue.

The attacks mark the latest major escalation in one of the bloodiest months in Israel and the occupied West Bank in years.

