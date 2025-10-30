Photos show thousands of ultra-Orthodox men protesting military draft shut down Jerusalem

Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox men filled downtown Jerusalem in protest against plans to draft them into Israel’s military, creating a sea of black-clad demonstrators who sang, clapped, and carried signs vowing jail over enlistment. The protest shut down the city, halted public transport and closed major roads.
___
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in