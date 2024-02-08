Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

2 JetBlue planes make contact at Logan Airport, wingtip touches tail

Two JetBlue planes made contact in a minor collision at Boston Logan International Airport

Via AP news wire
Thursday 08 February 2024 15:53

2 JetBlue planes make contact at Logan Airport, wingtip touches tail

Show all 2

Two JetBlue planes made contact Thursday morning at Boston Logan International Airport, with one wingtip touching another plane's tail.

No one was hurt and both flights were canceled, Jennifer Mehigan of the Massachusetts Port Authority said in an email.

The left winglet of JetBlue Flight 777 struck the right horizontal stabilizer of JetBlue Flight 551 around 6:40 a.m. while both Airbus 321 jets were on the de-icing pad, in an area of the tarmac controlled by the airline, according to the Federal Aviation Authority, which opened an investigation.

Mehigan said the planes “made contact while in the de-icing area” and described the collision as “very minor." Passengers said they were moved onto other aircraft.

JetBlue confirmed the incident and said the flights to Las Vegas and Orlando would operate on other aircraft while both planes are out of service for repairs. “Safety is JetBlue’s priority, and we will work to determine how and why this incident occurred,” the statement said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in