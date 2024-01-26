Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

JetBlue informs Spirit "certain conditions" of $3.8 billion buyout deal may not be met by deadline

JetBlue Airways says it may end its attempt to buy low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines as soon as this weekend, sending Spirit shares tumbling

Via AP news wire
Friday 26 January 2024 15:41

JetBlue informs Spirit "certain conditions" of $3.8 billion buyout deal may not be met by deadline

Show all 2

JetBlue Airways warned Friday that it may end its bid to acquire low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines as soon as this weekend, sending Spirit shares tumbling.

A federal judge this month sided with the Justice Department and blocked JetBlue's proposed $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit, though the airlines have filed their intention to appeal with a higher court.

JetBlue said Friday that it has told Spirit certain conditions of their deal might not be met by a deadline, which could lead JetBlue to terminate the deal as early as Sunday.

Shares of Spirit Airlines Inc. slumped 16% immediately after JetBlue disclosed its view of the potential merger in a regulatory filing.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in