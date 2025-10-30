Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

JetBlue passengers hospitalized after emergency landing in Florida

Officials say JetBlue passengers were taken to a hospital after a sudden altitude drop on a flight from Mexico forced an emergency landing in Florida

Via AP news wire
Thursday 30 October 2025 23:10 GMT
US JetBlue Emergency Landing
JetBlue passengers were taken to a hospital after a sudden altitude drop on a flight from Mexico forced an emergency landing in Florida on Thursday, according to officials.

The flight from Cancun was traveling to Newark, New Jersey, when the altitude dropped. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that it is investigating.

The Airbus 320 was diverted to Tampa International Airport around 2 p.m, according to the FAA.

It was not immediately clear how many were hurt or how severe their injuries were.

Medical officials evaluated the passengers and crewmembers at the airport before some were taken to hospitals, according to JetBlue.

“Our team has taken the aircraft out of service for inspection, and we will conduct a full investigation to determine the cause,” according to a JetBlue statement. “The safety of our customers and crewmembers is always our first priority, and we will work to support those involved.”

