Phillies fan Jill Biden to attend World Series Game 4
First lady Jill Biden is heading to Game 4 of the World Series this week in her hometown of Philadelphia as her team, the Phillies, battles the Houston Astros
The White House said Monday she would attend Tuesday's game, during which Major League Baseball will honor those affected by cancer. The series is tied right now at 1-1, and Game 3 is being played Monday night in Philadelphia.
President Joe Biden has made ending cancer “as we know it” a major effort of his administration. He hopes to cut U.S. cancer fatalities by 50% over the next 25 years and improve the lives of caregivers and those suffering from cancer. Experts say the objective is attainable — with adequate investments.
On Friday during a speech in Philadelphia, the president showed off his Phillies socks to the crowd and got a big round of applause, and he noted he needed to make the speech brief because he knew Game 1 was on. He also often jokes about his wife, “a Philly girl,” and her allegiances to the teams there.
“Like every Philly fan, she’s convinced she knows more about everything in sports than anybody else,” Biden quipped last month as he hosted the 2021 World Series winners, the Atlanta Braves.
