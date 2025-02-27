Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jake Knapp shoots a 59 at the Cognizant Classic, 15th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history

Jake Knapp joined the PGA Tour’s sub-60 club on Thursday

Tim Reynolds
Thursday 27 February 2025 16:54 GMT

Jake Knapp joined the PGA Tour's sub-60 club on Thursday.

Knapp — the No. 99 player in golf's current world rankings — shot a bogey-free 59 in the opening round of the Cognizant Classic at PGA National, the 15th time that someone has broken 60 in a PGA Tour event.

Knapp finished one shot off the tour scoring record of 58, done by Jim Furyk in the final round of the 2016 Travelers Championship. Knapp became the 14th player to shoot a sub-60 round; it has been done 15 times, with Furyk the one who has carded such a round twice.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

