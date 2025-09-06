Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos from Venice Film Festival awards ceremony where Jim Jarmusch wins top honor

Scott A. Garfitt,Alessandra Tarantino
Saturday 06 September 2025 21:30 BST

The 2025 Venice Film Festival wrapped up with Jim Jarmusch’s “Father Mother Sister Brother” taking the top prize, edging out higher-profile contenders. The film, starring Adam Driver, Vicky Krieps and Cate Blanchett, is a quietly humorous look at family relationships.

___

For more coverage of the 2025 Venice Film Festival, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/venice-film-festival

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

