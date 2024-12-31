A guide to funeral services for former President Jimmy Carter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Funeral services honoring former President Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday at age 100, will be held in Georgia and Washington, D.C., beginning Saturday, Jan. 4, and concluding Thursday, Jan. 9.

Here's a list of events, as provided by the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region. All times are Eastern Standard.

SATURDAY, JAN. 4

The state funeral begins with the arrival of the Carter family at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia, at 10:15 a.m. Current and former Secret Service agents will carry Carter’s remains to the hearse and walk alongside the hearse as the motorcade departs from the medical center.

The motorcade then travels through Carter’s hometown of Plains, Georgia, for a brief pause in front of his family’s farm at 10:50 a.m. During the pause, the National Park Service will ring the historic farm bell 39 times.

The motorcade to Atlanta resumes at 10:55 a.m. It will stop at Georgia’s State Capitol for a moment of silence at 3 p.m. Carter’s remains will then be transported to the Carter Presidential Center for an arrival ceremony at 3:45 p.m. and service at 4 p.m. Following the service, he will lie in repose for mourners to pay their respects beginning at 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, JAN. 5-MONDAY, JAN. 6

Carter continues to lie in repose.

TUESDAY, JAN. 7

Carter departs the Carter Presidential Center at 9:30 a.m. The late president and his family then travel to Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, at 10 a.m., where they will board Special Air Mission 39 to travel to Washington at 10:40 a.m.

Special Air Mission 39 arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, at 12:45 p.m., where Carter’s remains will be transferred with ceremony to the hearse. Carter and his family will then travel by motorcade at 1:15 p.m. to the U.S. Navy Memorial, where his remains will be transferred from the hearse to a horse-drawn caisson for a funeral procession to the U.S. Capitol at 2 p.m.

Upon arrival at the U.S. Capitol, Carter will be carried by military body bearers into the Rotunda, where members of Congress will pay their respects during a service at 3 p.m.

Carter will then lie in state while the military maintains a guard of honor. The public is invited to pay their respects from 7 p.m. to midnight.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8

Carter continues to lie in state.

THURSDAY, JAN. 9

Carter departs the U.S. Capitol at 9 a.m. The motorcade then travels to Washington National Cathedral for a brief arrival ceremony at 9:30 a.m., followed by the National Funeral Service at 10 a.m.

Upon conclusion of the service, Carter and his family will travel by motorcade at 11:15 a.m. to Joint Base Andrews, where they board Special Air Mission 39 at 11:45 a.m.

Special Air Mission 39 arrives at Lawson Army Airfield on Fort Moore, Georgia, at 2 p.m., where Carter’s remains will be transferred with ceremony to the hearse. Carter and his family then travel by motorcade to Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, arriving at 3:30 p.m., followed by a private funeral service at 3:45 p.m.

After the funeral service, the late president and his family travel by motorcade at 4:45 p.m. to the Carter residence for a private interment at 5:20 p.m. The public is invited to line the motorcade route through Plains to Carter’s final resting place. Prior to interment, the U.S. Navy will conduct a missing man formation flyover in honor of Carter’s naval service and time as commander-in-chief shortly after the motorcade’s arrival at the residence.