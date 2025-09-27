A quick look back at this week’s biggest stories

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James Comey is indicted

Former FBI director James Comey was charged with lying to Congress on Thursday as the Trump administration escalated its campaign against the president's perceived enemies.

Here is a summary of what happened, the backstory on the Trump-Comey relationship, and here is our analysis of Trump's campaign of retribution.

Kimmel is back on the air

Jimmy Kimmel was back on his late-night show on Tuesday, receiving big ratings after his brief suspension by ABC. He pushed back against his critics and said the affiliates who took him off the air for his remarks about slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk were “un-American.”

Read our analysis of Kimmel’s situation, key excerpts from his return monologue, and here is a timeline of the fight between Trump and the media.

World leaders speak at the U.N. General Assembly

Speakers at the U.N. General Assembly this week included the U.S. president, who told delegates that some of his fellow leaders' countries were “going to hell.” The Israeli prime minister also gave a speech in which he said Israel would “finish the job” in Gaza.

Read about how Israel is increasingly a pariah state in world opinion; Brazil's Lula discovering “ some chemistry ” with Donald Trump; here are the facts about what the U.S. president called a “con job”; and the U.N.'s response to Trump's accusation of a sabotaged escalator and teleprompter.

... and away from the headlines

In other news, the FBI returned a centuries-old map of Mexico, an aggressive squirrel sent two people to the emergency room in California, ‘ nightmare bacteria ’ cases are increasing in the U.S., and who does the French president call when he is stuck in New York traffic?

Our best photos of the week

Look at our weekly best-of collection, our top photos from Latin America, and photos of a Hindu goddess' idols being handcrafted.