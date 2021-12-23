List of books Joan Didion's published books
Joan Didion, the revered author and essayist whose provocative social commentary and detached, methodical literary voice made her a uniquely clear-eyed critic of a uniquely turbulent time, has died at 87
Below is a list of published books, in reverse chronological order, by late author Joan Didion
“Let Me Tell You What I Mean,” 2021, Alfred A. Knopf.
“South and West: From a Notebook,” 2017, Alfred A. Knopf.
“Blue Nights,” 2011, Alfred A. Knopf.
“We Tell Ourselves Stories in Order to Live: Collected Nonfiction,” 2006, Alfred A. Knopf.
“The Year of Magical Thinking,” 2005, Alfred A. Knopf.
“Where I Was From,” 2003, Alfred A. Knopf.
“Political Fictions,” 2001, Alfred A. Knopf.
“The Last Thing He Wanted,” 1996, Alfred A. Knopf.
“After Henry,” 1992, Simon & Schuster.
“Miami ” 1987, Simon & Schuster.
“Democracy,” 1984, Simon & Schuster.
“The White Album,” 1979, Simon & Schuster.
“The Book of Common Prayer,” 1977, Simon & Schuster.
“Play it As It Lays,” 1970, Farrar, Straus & Giroux.
“Slouching Towards Bethlehem,” 1968, Farrar, Straus & Giroux.
“Run River,” 1961, Astor-Honor Inc.
