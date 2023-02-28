Jump to content

US Rep. Joaquin Castro recovering following cancer surgery

Congressman Joaquin Castro of Texas says he is recovering after undergoing cancer surgery in Houston

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 28 February 2023 18:27
Castro Cancer Surgery
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas is recovering after undergoing cancer surgery in Houston, the congressman said in a statement on his House website.

The statement released Monday said Castro underwent successful surgery at MD Anderson Cancer Center after being diagnosed with gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors.

“My prognosis is good. I expect to be home recovering in Texas for several weeks before returning to Washington to continue my work,” according to the statement.

“Last summer, doctors discovered these small, slow-growing, and mostly asymptomatic tumors following a series of tests,” Castro wrote.

A gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumor forms in the lining of the gastrointestinal tract, which is part of the digestive system, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Castro, 48, is a Democrat from San Antonio who was first elected to the U.S. House in 2012. He is currently a member of House committees on Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and the committee on Education and Labor.

