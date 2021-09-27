AP News Digest 7 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

——————————————-

TOP STORIES

——————————————-

GERMANY ELECTIONS — Germany is embarking on a potentially lengthy search for its next government after the center-left Social Democrats narrowly beat outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right bloc in an election that failed to set a clear direction for Europe’s biggest economy under a new leader. By Geir Moulson. SENT: 720 words, photos. With GERMANY ELECTION EXPLAINER (sent) and GERMANY ELECTIONS-THE LATEST (sent)

CONGRESS-BUDGET -- It’s a consequential week for President Joe Biden’s agenda, as Democratic leaders delicately trim back his $3.5 trillion “Build Back Better” package to win over remaining lawmakers and work to quickly pass legislation to avoid a federal shutdown. By Hope Yen and Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 900 words, photos. WITH: CONGRESS-BUDGET-EDUCATION -- As Democrats push ahead with President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion rebuilding plan, they’re promising historic investments across the arc of an education — from early childhood to college and beyond — in what advocates describe as the most comprehensive package of its kind in decades. By Collin Binkley and Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

MILLEY’S WAY -- Gen. Mark Milley has been the target of more political intrigue in two years as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff than any of his recent predecessors were in four. One after another, political firestorms have ignited around him and the latest promise to be the subject of questions at congressional hearings this week. By Robert Burns and Lolita C. Baldor. SENT: 1,080 words, photos. Tuesday Spotlight.

AMTRAK TRAIN DERAILS — Investigators are seeking the cause for the weekend derailment of an Amtrak train in far northern Montana that killed three people. Seven people remained hospitalized Sunday but were in stable condition. The Empire Builder train was westbound when the derailment occurred about 4 p.m. Saturday just outside the tiny community of Joplin. By Amy Beth Hanson, Martha Bellisle and Anita Snow. SENT: 800 words, photos.

——————————————-

TRENDING NEWS

——————————————-

LIZ CHENEY — Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney tells CBS News’ “60 Minutes” that she was wrong to have opposed gay marriage. SENT: 650 words, photos.

SMALL PLANE CRASH-WEST VIRGINIA — Authorities say three people have died in the crash of a small plane in southern West Virginia. SENT: 130 words.

TROPICAL WEATHER — Hurricane Sam is a powerful Category 4 storm in the Atlantic Ocean, but forecasters said late Sunday that it had peaked in intensity. SENT: 140 words.

INDIA CYCLONE — A cyclone flooded parts of India’s eastern coast with heavy rains and uprooted thousands of trees and power poles, knocking out electricity, before weakening to a deep depression Monday. SENT: 250 words, photos.

THAILAND FLOODING — Seasonal monsoon rains may worsen flooding that has already badly affected about a third of Thailand. SENT: 230 words.

SPAIN VOLCANO — A Spanish island volcano that has buried more than 500 buildings and displaced over 6,000 people since it erupted last week. SENT: 230 words, photos.

——————————————-——————————————-

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

——————————————-——————————————-

VIRUS-OUTBREAK — Britons are encouraged these days — though in most cases not required — to wear face coverings in crowded indoor spaces. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson regularly appears in the packed, poorly ventilated House of Commons cheek-by-jowl with other maskless Conservative lawmakers. For critics, that image encapsulates the flaw in the government’s strategy. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IRAN PHOTO GALLERY — Iran’s holy city of Qom is where Shiite scholars study and pilgrims travel to a shrine believed to be a gate to heaven. It’s also where the Islamic Republic’s coronavirus outbreak began and still rages on. 390 words, photos.

——————————————-—————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

——————————————-————

BIDEN-MIDEAST — President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan is traveling to Saudi Arabia. Sullivan is to meet with Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman as the U.S. tries to press the kingdom to move toward a cease-fire in its yearslong war with Houthi rebels in Yemen. That’s according to two senior administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity. SENT: 780 words, photos.

——————————————-

NATIONAL

——————————————-

JOHN HINCKLEY JR — A hearing is set to begin to consider whether the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan should be freed from restrictions he’s been living under. John Hinckley Jr. is now 66. He moved from a Washington hospital to Williamsburg, Virginia, in 2016. SENT: 290 words, photos.

——————————————-

INTERNATIONAL

——————————————-

IRAQ-ELECTRICITY WOES — Electricity is a potent symbol of endemic corruption in Iraq, rooted in the country’s sectarian power-sharing system. It’s perpetuated after each election cycle: Once results are tallied, politicians jockey for appointments in a flurry of negotiations, based on the number of seats won. SENT: 1,470 words, photos.

JAPAN POLITICS-TWO WOMEN — Two women are among candidates for Japan’s governing party leadership for the first time in 13 years in what seems like a big step in the country’s male-dominated politics. But their views are different. SENT: 930 words, photos.

CHINA-POWER CRUNCH — Global shoppers face possible shortages of smartphones and other goods ahead of Christmas after power cuts to meet government targets forced Chinese factories to shut down and left some households in the dark. SENT: 750 words, photos.

INDIA FARMERS — Thousands of Indian farmers are blocking major roads and railway tracks outside the capital of New Delhi, marking one year of protests against agricultural laws that they say will shatter their livelihoods. SENT: 530 words, photos.

BRITAIN SHORTAGES — Lines of cars formed at British gas stations for a fourth day on Monday, as the government mulled bringing in the army to help ease supply disruption triggered by a shortage of truck drivers. SENT: 570 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA INDIGENOUS PENSIONS — An Aboriginal man is taking Australia’s government to court to argue that Indigenous people should have access to their pensions earlier than other Australians because Indigenous life expectancy is years shorter. SENT: 480 words, photos.

GREECE EARTHQUAKE — A strong earthquake struck the Greek island of Crete and killed one person and injured several more. SENT: 440 words, photos.

——————————————-

BUSINESS

——————————————-

EUROPE-GOOGLE-ANDROID APPEAL — Google is heading to a top European Union court to appeal a record EU antitrust penalty imposed for stifling competition by abusing the dominance of its Android operating system. The company is fighting a 2018 decision from the EU’s executive Commission that resulted in the 4.34 billion-euro ($5 billion) fine. SENT: 500 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian share are mostly higher, but skepticism about the regional economic outlook tempered the rally amid worries about further waves of COVID-19 outbreaks. Benchmarks in Japan, China, Australia and South Korea gained, while Shanghai declined. SENT: 560 words, photos.

——————————————-

ENTERTAINMENT

——————————————-

TONY AWARDS — “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” a jukebox adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s hyperactive 2001 movie, won the best new musical crown at the Tony Awards. Broadway looked back Sunday night to honor shows shuttered by COVID-19, mourn its fallen and also look forward to welcoming audiences again. SENT: 1,270 words, photos. With TONY AWARDS-THE LATEST.

ROLLING STONES-AMERICAN TOUR — The Rolling Stones are touring again, this time without their heartbeat, or at least their backbeat. The legendary rockers relaunched their “No Filter” tour Sunday at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis without their drummer of nearly six decades. SENT: 620 words, photos.

FILM-BOX-OFFICE — “Dear Evan Hansen” may have been a hit on Broadway, but the filmed adaptation of the Tony-winning show is off to a slow start at the box office in its first weekend in theaters. The Universal musical that’s playing exclusively in theaters grossed an estimated $7.5 million from 3,364 locations, according to studio estimates. SENT: 710 words, photo.

——————————————-

SPORTS

——————————————-

PACKERS-49ERS — Aaron Rodgers completed two deep passes to Davante Adams on a last-minute drive, setting up Mason Crosby’s 51-yard field goal on the final play of the game that gave the Green Bay Packers a 30-28 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. SENT: 920 words, photos.

GLF--RYDER CUP — The Ryder Cup is going back to the Americans. And they hope this is only the start. They brought their youngest team ever to the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits and delivered one of their best performances. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

——————————————-

HOW TO REACH US

——————————————-

At the Nerve Center, Shameka Dudley-Lowe can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, ext. 1900. For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.