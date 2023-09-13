Broadway fundraiser for Biden to star Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Jump to content

The Associated Press
Wednesday 13 September 2023 19:24
Broadway royalty will be out in force Monday when stars like Sara Bareilles, Cynthia Erivo, Josh Groban, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt perform in a fundraiser for President Joe Biden.

The event is set for Monday in New York City and Biden will attend. Proceeds will benefit his reelection campaign. Tickets range from $250-$7,500.

Others set to perform include Annaleigh Ashford, Alex Edelman, Josh Gad, Christopher Jackson, LaChanze, Ruthie Ann Miles, Leslie Odom Jr., Andrew Rannells, Aaron Tveit and Betsy Wolfe.

The time, address and specific arrival instructions will be shared with ticket holders 36-48 hours before the event.

Thomas Kail will direct, with music supervision by Alex Lacamoire. Additional contributors for the event include Andy Blankenbuehler, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and Amanda Green.

