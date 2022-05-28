AP Week in Pictures: Global
AP Week in Pictures: GlobalShow all 20
May 21-27, 2022
From a midshipman from Cameroon proudly being recognized by President Joe Biden during the U.S. Naval Academy’s graduation and commissioning ceremony at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md., to dozens of migrants perilously falling in the water while they struggle to cling to the side of an upturning boat off the waters of Tunisia, while over a hundred people are rescued by the non-governmental organization Open Arms in the Mediterranean Sea, to heartbroken Esmeralda Bravo, 63, shedding tears while holding a photo of her granddaughter, Nevaeh, one of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims, during a prayer vigil in Uvalde, Texas, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.