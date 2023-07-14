Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
Friday 14 July 2023 07:26

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Show all 13

July 7-13, 2023

U.S. President Joe Biden visited Europe, meeting with King Charles III and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before attending the NATO summit in Lithuania. A volcano erupted in Iceland and Europe experienced sweltering summer heat. People protested the rising cost of living in Kenya. In sports, the Tour de France finishes its second week.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by photo editor Eloy Martin in Spain.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Recommended

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in