AP Week in Pictures: Global | Nov. 10 - Nov. 16, 2023
AP Week in Pictures: Global | Nov. 10 - Nov. 16, 2023Show all 19
NOVEMBER 10 - 16, 2023
Caimans crowd the banks of the Bento Gomes River amid droughts in Brazil. People protest against the approval of a mining contract in Panama. President Joe Biden gives a speech on Veterans Day in Arlington, Virginia. And climate activist Greta Thunberg dances after a protest march through Amsterdam. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Eloy Martin in Spain.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/