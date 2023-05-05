Jump to content

President Joe Biden celebrated Cinco de Mayo on Friday by stepping out for tacos at a food hall in Washington

Friday 05 May 2023 18:40

Biden marks Cinco de Mayo by going to taqueria in Washington

President Joe Biden celebrated Cinco de Mayo on Friday by stepping out for tacos at a Washington food hall. His stop prompted one onlooker to remark, “This is the most D.C. thing that's ever happened to me.”

Biden was joined by Vice President Kamala Harris at Taqueria Habanero. The president paid in cash for his order of and posed with staff for pictures. To the people peering over a wall to see him, he joked, “Don't jump.”

Cinco de Mayo is a yearly celebration on May 5 that commemorates Mexico's 1862 victory over France in the Battle of Puebla. The holiday has become increasingly popular in the United States.

Last year, Biden and his wife, Jill, celebrated Cinco de Mayo at the White House. In 2021, the president visited Las Gemelas, a Mexican restaurant in Washington and told workers there that the company would be receiving financial aid from his COVID relief package.

