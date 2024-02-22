Ex-FBI source accused of lying about Bidens and having Russian contacts is returned to US custody
Defense lawyers say a former FBI informant accused of lying about a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden and his son Hunter and purportedly having links to Russian intelligence has been taken back into the custody of U.S. Marshals
Ex-FBI source accused of lying about Bidens and having Russian contacts is returned to US custody
A former FBI informant accused of lying about multimillion-dollar bribery allegations against President Joe Biden and his son Hunter and purportedly having links to Russian intelligence was again taken into custody Thursday, two days after a judge said he could be freed ahead of trial, his attorneys said in court documents.
The arrest during a meeting Thursday morning with his lawyers comes after prosecutors appealed a ruling allowing 43-year-old Alexander Smirnov, who holds dual U.S.-Israeli citizenship, to be released with a GPS monitor ahead of trial on charges alleging he lied to the FBI.
A spokesman for Justice Department Special Counsel David Weiss confirmed Smirnov had been arrested again.