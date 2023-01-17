Jump to content

California weather calms after weeks of storms

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 17 January 2023 17:04

California’s weather was calmer Tuesday after weeks of atmospheric rivers that drenched the state and covered its mountains in heavy snow.

Light rain and snow showers lingered in some areas, but skies were finally largely clear.

A shot of precipitation from a quick system was predicted for Wednesday or Thursday, followed by a dry period, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters cautioned that although the midweek rainfall will be light, it could be enough to cause problems because the state is so saturated.

Nine atmospheric rivers since late December have caused power outages, flooding, levee breaks, washouts and landslides. At least 20 people have been killed.

President Joe Biden will travel to California’s central coast on Thursday to visit areas that have been devastated by the extreme weather.

The White House said in a statement Monday that the president will visit with first responders and state and local officials, survey recovery efforts and assess what additional federal support is needed.

