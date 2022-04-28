President Biden to speak at Naval Academy graduation
President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak at the U.S. Naval Academy’s graduation and commissioning ceremony next month
President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak at the U.S. Naval Academy's graduation and commissioning ceremony next month, the academy announced Thursday.
The ceremony for the Class of 2022 is scheduled for May 27 at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.
More than 1,000 students will graduate. Most will be commissioned as officers to serve at least five years, either as Navy ensigns or 2nd lieutenants in the Marine Corps.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.