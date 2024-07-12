Jump to content

USC's JuJu Watkins wins breakthrough athlete at The ESPYS

JuJu Watkins has won best breakthrough athlete at The ESPYS, taking the first award after the show began 30 minutes late because of President Joe Biden's news conference

Beth Harris
Friday 12 July 2024 01:56

USC's JuJu Watkins wins breakthrough athlete at The ESPYS

JuJu Watkins won best breakthrough athlete at The ESPYS on Thursday night, taking the first award after the show began 30 minutes late because of President Joe Biden's news conference.

The Southern California basketball star had a standout freshman season, leading the Trojans to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in decades.

“This is crazy,” Watkins said from the stage of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. “I want to thank all the great, powerful women who came before me that made this possible.”

Host Serena Williams joked during her monologue after Ciara opened the show with a musical performance.

The three-hour show on ABC was delayed when Biden's nationally televised news conference started late.

