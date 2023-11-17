AP Week in Pictures: North America
AP Week in Pictures: North AmericaShow all 18
NOVEMBER 10 - 16, 2023
U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping meet in California, Starbucks workers strike in Seattle, and basketball players are seen from above during an NBA game in Philadelphia.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.
