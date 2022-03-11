By the numbers: the giant COVID relief package, 1 year later
The giant American Rescue Plan that provides $1.9 trillion in pandemic relief turns one year old on Friday
By the numbers: the giant COVID relief package, 1 year laterShow all 2
One year ago, President Joe Biden signed the giant American Rescue Plan into law. Some highlights of how the $1.9 trillion was used, according to administration officials:
— About $50 billion went toward coronavirus testing, contact tracing and laboratory upgrades.
— Vaccine distribution received $15 billion, and public outreach $1 billion.
— Officials put $10 billion toward medical devices and equipment to treat infections.
— More than $400 billion was distributed through 170 million Economic Impact Payments. The average amount was $2,300.
— An expanded child tax credit was distributed monthly last year, and $93 billion was sent to 40 million families with 65 million children. More money will be sent out during tax season.
— More than $245 billion has been distributed to state, local, territory and tribal governments. Another $105 billion is scheduled to be distributed in May.
— Schools received $122 billion in relief funding, with additional money being directed toward homeless students or children with disabilities. Nearly $40 billion has been provided to colleges and universities.
— Another $39 billion was provided to support child care services. More than 150,000 providers who serve more than 5 million children have received funding.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.