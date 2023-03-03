Jump to content

Watch live as Joe Biden welcomes German chancellor Olaf Scholz to White House

Mary-Kate Findon
Friday 03 March 2023 19:04
Watch live from The White House as Joe Biden welcomes his German counterpart.

Olaf Scholz has travelled to the US to meet with Mr Biden for a private meeting between the two heads of state.

It comes as both politicians have become increasingly vocal about their concerns that China may start supplying weapons to Russia to fuel its invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Scholz called for China to use its influence in Moscow to "press for the withdrawal of Russian troops, and do not supply weapons to the aggressor Russia.”

He made the comments during an address to the German parliament on Thursday, 2 March.

The US has, on occasion, become frustrated with Berlin's hesitance in providing tanks.

Germany's chancellor visited The White House last year before Russia invaded Ukraine.

No announcements are expected following their meeting, with little of it open to the public.

Comments

