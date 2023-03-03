Watch live as Joe Biden welcomes German chancellor Olaf Scholz to White House

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live from The White House as Joe Biden welcomes his German counterpart.

Olaf Scholz has travelled to the US to meet with Mr Biden for a private meeting between the two heads of state.

It comes as both politicians have become increasingly vocal about their concerns that China may start supplying weapons to Russia to fuel its invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Scholz called for China to use its influence in Moscow to "press for the withdrawal of Russian troops, and do not supply weapons to the aggressor Russia.”

He made the comments during an address to the German parliament on Thursday, 2 March.

The US has, on occasion, become frustrated with Berlin's hesitance in providing tanks.

Germany's chancellor visited The White House last year before Russia invaded Ukraine.

No announcements are expected following their meeting, with little of it open to the public.

