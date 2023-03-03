Watch live outside The White House after Joe Biden’s meeting with German chancellor

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live from outside The White House after Joe Biden and German chancellor Olaf Scholz held a private meeting.

The two heads of state met today, 3 March, as both politicians have become increasingly vocal about their concerns that China may move off the sidelines of the Ukraine war.

Both countries have expressed concerns that China may start supplying weapons to Russia to fuel its invasion as it passes the one-year mark.

In a speech to the German parliament, Mr Scholz called for China to use its influence in Moscow to “press for the withdrawal of Russian troops, and do not supply weapons to the aggressor Russia.”

The US has, on occasion, become frustrated with Berlin’s hesitance in providing tanks.

Germany’s chancellor visited The White House last year before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Little of the meeting was made available to the public.

