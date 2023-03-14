Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch from Monterey Park as Joe Biden announces plan to reduce gun violence

Mary-Kate Findon
Tuesday 14 March 2023 19:48
Comments

Watch as Joe Biden details efforts to reduce gun violence during a trip to California's Monterey Park.

A mass shooting in Monterey Park in January saw 11 people killed as members of the Asian community celebrated Lunar New Year.

It is expected that the US president will sign an executive order on gun control during his trip.

The order aims to increase background checks for most purchases of firearms.

Biden is also once again urging congressional lawmakers to renew a ban on assault weapons that expired in 2004.

Recommended

It also is intended to promote the expansion of so-called “red flag” laws and measures supporting the safe storage of guns.

The move has been welcomed by gun reform advocacy groups, with Brady hailing it as marking “major progress.”

Last month, the US surpassed 100 mass shootings already this year.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in