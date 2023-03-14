Watch from Monterey Park as Joe Biden announces plan to reduce gun violence

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as Joe Biden details efforts to reduce gun violence during a trip to California's Monterey Park.

A mass shooting in Monterey Park in January saw 11 people killed as members of the Asian community celebrated Lunar New Year.

It is expected that the US president will sign an executive order on gun control during his trip.

The order aims to increase background checks for most purchases of firearms.

Biden is also once again urging congressional lawmakers to renew a ban on assault weapons that expired in 2004.

It also is intended to promote the expansion of so-called “red flag” laws and measures supporting the safe storage of guns.

The move has been welcomed by gun reform advocacy groups, with Brady hailing it as marking “major progress.”

Last month, the US surpassed 100 mass shootings already this year.

