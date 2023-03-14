Watch from Monterey Park as Joe Biden announces plan to reduce gun violence
Watch as Joe Biden details efforts to reduce gun violence during a trip to California's Monterey Park.
A mass shooting in Monterey Park in January saw 11 people killed as members of the Asian community celebrated Lunar New Year.
It is expected that the US president will sign an executive order on gun control during his trip.
The order aims to increase background checks for most purchases of firearms.
Biden is also once again urging congressional lawmakers to renew a ban on assault weapons that expired in 2004.
It also is intended to promote the expansion of so-called “red flag” laws and measures supporting the safe storage of guns.
The move has been welcomed by gun reform advocacy groups, with Brady hailing it as marking “major progress.”
Last month, the US surpassed 100 mass shootings already this year.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies