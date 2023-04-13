Watch live: Joe Biden addresses Irish parliament in historic visit

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Joe Biden addresses the Irish parliament on Thursday, 13 April, as part of his historic visit to the island of Ireland marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

It comes after the US president met with the Irish president, Michael D Higgins, and the Irish prime minister, Leo Varadkar.

Marie Heaney, the widow of Mr Biden's favourite poet, Seamus Heaney, has accompanied Mr Biden to Parliament.

On Thursday, Mr Biden becomes the fourth president of the United States to address the Oireachtas after John F Kennedy in 1963, Ronald Reagan in 1984, and Bill Clinton in 1995.

Mr Biden is touring the island of Ireland in a four-day trip to mark 25 years since the signing of the 1998 peace deal which largely ended the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

In a speech at Ulster University, Mr Biden expressed the hope of a return to powersharing at Stormont, saying a stable devolved government could deliver an economic windfall for the region.

