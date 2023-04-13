Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Joe Biden meets Irish president Michael D Higgins in Dublin

Holly Patrick
Thursday 13 April 2023 10:54
Comments

Watch live as Joe Biden meets with Michael D Higgins on Thursday, 13 April, during his four-day tour of the island of Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The US president is meeting the Irish president at his official residence in Phoenix Park in Dublin.

Mr Biden will later hold a meeting with Irish prime minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar at nearby Farmleigh House, where he will be invited to watch a sports demonstration by young Gaelic games players.

He will also address the Irish parliament (Dail Eireann).

Marie Heaney, the widow of Mr Biden's favourite poet, Seamus Heaney, will accompany him to parliament.

Recommended

Mr Biden's visit to the Republic of Ireland comes after he spent time in Northern Ireland, where he gave a speech at Ulster University.

The US president expressed the hope of a return to powersharing at Stormont, saying a stable devolved government could deliver an economic windfall for the region.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in