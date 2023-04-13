Watch live: Joe Biden meets Irish president Michael D Higgins in Dublin

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Joe Biden meets with Michael D Higgins on Thursday, 13 April, during his four-day tour of the island of Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The US president is meeting the Irish president at his official residence in Phoenix Park in Dublin.

Mr Biden will later hold a meeting with Irish prime minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar at nearby Farmleigh House, where he will be invited to watch a sports demonstration by young Gaelic games players.

He will also address the Irish parliament (Dail Eireann).

Marie Heaney, the widow of Mr Biden's favourite poet, Seamus Heaney, will accompany him to parliament.

Mr Biden's visit to the Republic of Ireland comes after he spent time in Northern Ireland, where he gave a speech at Ulster University.

The US president expressed the hope of a return to powersharing at Stormont, saying a stable devolved government could deliver an economic windfall for the region.

