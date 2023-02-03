Jump to content

Watch live: Biden and Harris give update on US jobs and economy

Mary-Kate Findon
Friday 03 February 2023 19:59
Comments

Watch live as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris deliver an update on the current state of the US economy and job developments.

The president and vice president are speaking during their trip to Philadelphia.

It comes as the US government announced earlier today, 3 February, that employers have added 517,000 jobs in January.

The unemployment rate has also dropped to the lowest level since 1969 - 3.4 per cent.

Economists were surprised by the somewhat unexpected burst in the aftermath of the Federal Reserve's recent interest rate hikes.

Also announced by officials on Friday was a revised estimate of November and December's gains by a combined 71,000.

Joe Biden said "our plan is working" because of "the grit and resolve of the American worker.”

He also noted that his administration has “created more jobs in two years than any presidential term at any time”.

