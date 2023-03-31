Watch live as Joe Biden visits tornado-hit communities in Mississippi

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live from Mississippi as Joe Biden visits tornado-hit communities in Mississippi.

The US president is expected to deliver a speech regarding the ongoing recovery efforts during his trip to Rolling Fork on Friday.

The deadly twister destroyed around 300 homes and businesses in Rolling Fork and the nearby Silver City last week.

In Mississippi, 21 people were killed, based on deaths confirmed by coroners. One person also died in Alabama.

Biden, it has been reported, will announce that the federal government will cover the total cost of the state’s emergency measures for the next 30 days.

The president will meet with first responders and survivors alongside the first lady, Jill Biden.

It will mark Joe Biden's first-ever trip to Mississippi as the president of the United States, having last been there on the campaign trail in 2020.

