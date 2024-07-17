Watch live: Joe Biden speaks at the UnidosUS Conference in Las Vegas

Support truly

Watch live as President Joe Biden speaks at the 2024 UnidosUS Annual Conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday (17 July).

Biden is expected to announce that from 19 August, certain US citizens’ spouses without legal status can begin applying for permanent residency and eventually citizenship without having to first depart the country.

The president is also expected to use the speech to highlight that the Latino unemployment rate is near a record low.

Speaking at the annual NAACP convention on Tuesday, Biden hit out Republican rival Donald Trump over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.