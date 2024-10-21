Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 27-Nov. 2

Oct. 27: Actor-comedian John Cleese is 85. Country singer Lee Greenwood is 82. Country singer-guitarist Jack Daniels (Highway 101) is 75. Bassist Garry Tallent of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band is 75. Author Fran Lebowitz is 74. Guitarist K.K. Downing (Judas Priest) is 73. TV personality Jayne Kennedy is 73. Actor-director Roberto Benigni (“Life Is Beautiful”) is 72. Actor Peter Firth (“That’s Life”) is 71. Actor Robert Picardo (“The Wonder Years,” ″China Beach”) is 71. Singer Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran is 66. Keyboardist J.D. McFadden (Sixpence None The Richer, The Mavericks) is 60. Drummer Jason Finn of Presidents of the United States of America is 57. Actor Sean Holland (Film and TV “Clueless”) is 56. Actor Channon Roe (“Murder in the First”) is 55. Actor Sheeri Rappaport (“CSI,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 47. TV personality Kelly Osbourne is 40. Actor Christine Evangelista (“The Walking Dead”) is 38. Actor Bryan Craig (“General Hospital”) is 33. Actor Troy Gentile (“The Goldbergs”) is 31.

Oct. 28: Jazz singer Cleo Laine is 97. Actor Joan Plowright is 95. Actor Jane Alexander is 85. Actor Dennis Franz (“NYPD Blue”) is 80. Actor-singer Telma Hopkins (Tony Orlando and Dawn) is 76. Actor Annie Potts is 72. Songwriter-music producer Desmond Child is 71. Drummer Stephen Morris of New Order is 67. Singer-guitarist William Reid of The Jesus and Mary Chain is 66. Actor Mark Derwin (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” ″Life With Bonnie”) is 64. Actor Daphne Zuniga (“Melrose Place,” “One Tree Hill”) is 62. Actor Lauren Holly is 61. “The Talk” co-host Sheryl Underwood is 61. Actor Jami Gertz is 59. Actor Chris Bauer (“True Blood”) is 58. Actor-comedian Andy Richter is 58. Actor Julia Roberts is 57. Fiddler Caitlin Cary (Whiskeytown) is 56. Actor Jeremy Davies (“Lost,” “Justified”) is 55. Singer Ben Harper is 55. Country singer Brad Paisley is 52. Actor Joaquin Phoenix is 50. Actor Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones,” ″Star Wars” films) is 46. Singer Justin Guarini (“American Idol”) is 46. Singer Brett Dennen is 45. Guitarist Dave Tirio (Plain White T’s) is 45. Actor Matt Smith (“The Crown,” ″Dr. Who”) is 42. Actor Finn Wittrock (“American Horror Story: Freak Show”) is 40. Actor Troian Bellisario (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 39. Singer-rapper Frank Ocean is 37. Actor Lexi Ainsworth (“General Hospital”) is 32. Actor Nolan Gould (“Modern Family”) is 26.

Oct. 29: Singer-actor Melba Moore is 79. Actor Richard Dreyfuss is 77. Actor Kate Jackson is 76. Actor Dan Castellaneta (“The Simpsons”) is 67. “Ziggy” cartoonist Tom Wilson is 67. Singer Randy Jackson of The Jacksons is 63. Drummer Peter Timmins of Cowboy Junkies is 59. Actor Joely Fisher (“Ellen”) is 57. Rapper Paris is 57. Actor Rufus Sewell (“The Diplomat”) is 57. Actor Grayson McCouch (“Gotham”) is 56. Singer SA Martinez of 311 is 55. Actor Winona Ryder is 53. Actor Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”) is 52. Actor Gabrielle Union is 52. Actor Trevor Lissauer (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 51. Actor Milena Govich (“Law & Order”) is 48. Actor Jon Abrahams (“Meet the Parents”) is 47. Actor Brendan Fehr (“CSI: Miami,” ″Roswell”) is 47. Actor Ben Foster (“Six Feet Under”) is 44. Bassist Chris Baio of Vampire Weekend is 40. Actor Janet Montgomery (“New Amsterdam”) is 39. Actor India Eisley (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 31.

Oct. 30: Director Claude Lelouch (“A Man and a Woman”) is 87. Songwriter Eddie Holland of Holland-Dozier-Holland is 85. Singer Grace Slick is 85. Singer Otis Williams of The Temptations is 83. Actor Henry Winkler is 79. TV journalist Andrea Mitchell is 78. Drummer Chris Slade (Manfred Mann’s Earth Band, AC/DC) is 78. Bassist Timothy B. Schmit of The Eagles (and Poco) is 77. Actor Leon Rippy (“Saving Grace,” “Deadwood”) is 75. Actor Harry Hamlin is 73. Actor Charles Martin Smith (“American Graffiti,” “The Buddy Holly Story”) is 71. Country singer T. Graham Brown is 70. Actor Kevin Pollak is 67. Singer-guitarist Jerry De Borg of Jesus Jones is 64. Actor Michael Beach (“Soul Food,” ″Third Watch”) is 61. Singer-guitarist Gavin Rossdale of Bush is 59. Actor Jack Plotnick (“Reno 911!”) is 56. “Cash Cab” host Ben Bailey is 54. Actor Billy Brown (“How To Get Away With Murder,” “Dexter”) is 54. Actor Nia Long is 54. Country singer Kassidy Osborn of SHeDAISY is 48. Actor Gael Garcia Bernal (“Babel,” ″The Motorcycle Diaries”) is 46. Actor Matthew Morrison (“Glee”) is 46. Actor Fiona Dourif (“When We Rise,” ″True Blood”) is 43. Actor Shaun Sipos (“Melrose Place”) is 43. Actor Tasso Feldman (“The Resident”) is 41. Actor Janel Parrish (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 36. Actor Tequan Richmond (“Everybody Hates Chris”) is 32. Actor Kennedy McMann (TV’s “Nancy Drew”) is 28.

Oct. 31: Actor Lee Grant is 99. Anchorman Dan Rather is 93. Folk singer Tom Paxton is 87. Actor Ron Rifkin (“Alias”) is 86. Actor Sally Kirkland is 83. Actor Brian Doyle-Murray (“Caddyshack,” “SpongeBob SquarePants”) is 79. Actor Stephen Rea (“The Crying Game,” ″V For Vendetta”) is 78. Actor Deidre Hall (“Days of Our Lives”) is 77. Journalist Jane Pauley is 74. Broadway performer Brian Stokes Mitchell is 67. Director Peter Jackson (“Lord of the Rings”) is 63. Drummer Larry Mullen Junior of U2 is 63. Drummer Mikkey Dee of Motorhead and of Scorpions is 61. Guitarist Johnny Marr of Modest Mouse (and The Smiths) is 61. Actor Dermot Mulroney is 61. Actor Rob Schneider is 61. Country singer Darryl Worley is 60. Actor Mike O’Malley (“Yes, Dear,” “Glee”) is 59. Guitarist Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys is 58. Musician Rob Van Winkle (Vanilla Ice) is 57. Guitarist Rogers Stevens of Blind Melon is 55. Singer Linn Berggren of Ace of Base is 54. Reality show host Troy Hartman (“Extreme Survival,” ″No Boundaries”) is 53. Gospel singer Smokie Norful is 51. Actor Piper Perabo is 48. Actor Brian Hallisay (TV’s “Revenge”) is 46. Actor Samaire Armstrong (TV’s “Resurrection”) is 44. Actor Eddie Kaye Thomas (“American Pie”) is 44. Guitarist Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance) is 43. Actor Justin Chatwin (“American Gothic”) is 42. Actor Holly Taylor (“The Americans”) is 27. Actor Danielle Rose Russell (“Legacies,” “The Originals”) is 25. Singer-actor Willow Smith is 24.

Nov. 1: Country singer Bill Anderson is 87. Actor Robert Foxworth (“Falcon Crest”) is 83. Actor Jeannie Berlin (“The Heartbreak Kid”) is 75. Music producer David Foster is 75. Actor Belita Moreno (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” “George Lopez”) is 75. Country singer-songwriter Keith Stegall is 70. Singer Lyle Lovett is 67. Actor Rachel Ticotin is 66. Bassist Eddie MacDonald (The Alarm) is 65. Actor Helene Udy (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 63. Singer-keyboardist Mags Furuholmen of A-ha is 62. Singer Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers is 62. Drummer Rick Allen of Def Leppard is 61. Country singer Big Kenny of Big and Rich is 61. Singer Sophie B. Hawkins is 60. Rapper Willie D of the Geto Boys is 58. Keyboardist Dale Wallace of Emerson Drive is 55. Actor Toni Collette (“The United States of Tara,” ″Little Miss Sunshine”) is 52. Actor and TV personality Jenny McCarthy is 52. Actor Dave Berman (“CSI”) is 51. “American Idol” runner-up Bo Bice is 49. Actor Matt Jones (“Breaking Bad”) is 43. Actor Natalia Tena (“Game of Thrones,” “Harry Potter” films) is 40. Actor Penn Badgley (“Gossip Girl”) is 38. Actor Max Burkholder (TVs “Parenthood”) is 27. Actor-drummer Alex Wolff (“The Naked Brothers Band”) is 27.

Nov. 2: Actor Stefanie Powers is 82. Actor Kate Linder (“The Young and the Restless”) is 77. Drummer Carter Beauford of the Dave Matthews Band is 66. Actor Peter Mullan (“Trainspotting”) is 65. Singer k.d. lang is 63. Bassist Bobby Dall of Poison is 61. Actor Jenny Robertson (film’s “Bull Durham,” TV’s “Reno 911!”) is 61. Playwright Lynn Nottage (“Ruined,” “Sweat”) is 60. Actor Lauren Velez (film’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” TV’s “Dexter”) is 60. Actor David Schwimmer (“Friends”) is 58. Singer Alvin Chea of Take 6 is 57. Jazz singer Kurt Elling is 57. Bassist Fieldy of Korn is 55. Actor Meta Golding (“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”) is 53. Singer-guitarist John Hampson of Nine Days is 53. Actor Marisol Nichols (“Riverdale”) is 53. Singer Timothy Christian Riley of Tony! Toni! Tone! is 50. Rapper Nelly is 50. Actor Danny Cooksey (“Diff’rent Strokes”) is 49. Guitarist Chris Walla of Death Cab For Cutie is 49. TV personality Karamo Brown (“Karamo,” “Queer Eye”) is 44. Actor-singer Kendall Schmidt (“Big Time Rush”) is 34.