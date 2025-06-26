Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Supreme Court's final opinions of the term are coming Friday, Chief Justice Roberts says

The Supreme Court will issue the final opinions of its term on Friday

Via AP news wire
Thursday 26 June 2025 15:28 BST
Supreme Court Transgender Health
Supreme Court Transgender Health (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Supreme Court will issue the final opinions of its term on Friday.

Chief Justice John Roberts made the courtroom announcement Thursday. Six cases remain to be decided, including whether President Donald Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship can take effect anywhere in the United States.

Other remaining cases include whether Maryland parents with religious objections can remove their children from lessons using LGBTQ storybooks and a fight over a second majority Black congressional district in Louisiana.

