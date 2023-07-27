Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Indonesian President Widodo arrives in China, plans talks with Chinese leader Xi

A Chinese news agency says Indonesian President Joko Widodo has arrived in China and plans to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping

Via AP news wire
Thursday 27 July 2023 10:50
China Indonesia
China Indonesia
(Xinhua)

Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived Thursday in China and planned to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, a state news agency reported.

Widodo was due to attend the opening of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu in southwestern China, the Xinhua News Agency said. It said the two leaders would meet but gave no details of what they might discuss.

Indonesia is, along with China, a member of the Group of 20 major developed and emerging economies.

Indonesia wants a bigger role as a supplier of nickel and other raw materials to China's fast-growing electric car brands.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in