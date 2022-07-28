S. Korean, Indonesian leaders agree to boost economic ties
The presidents of South Korea and Indonesia have agreed to boost their bilateral cooperation on supply chains, economic security and defense
S. Korean, Indonesian leaders agree to boost economic tiesShow all 10
The presidents of South Korea and Indonesia agreed Thursday to boost their bilateral cooperation on supply chains, economic security and defense.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived in South Korea on Wednesday as part of a regional trip that already took him to China and Japan.
During a joint press conference with Widodo, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said the two shared concerns about North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats and agreed to support a concerted international response to the North’s weapons programs. He didn’t elaborate.
Yoon said he and Widodo agreed to work together to resolve global energy and food crises and support an international effort to restore democracy in Myanmar.
Yoon said they also agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation on stabilizing supply chains for key minerals and establish a strategic partnership on high-tech industries such as one on electric-vehicle batteries.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.