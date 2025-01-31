'Mad Men' star Jon Hamm to be honored as Harvard's Hasty Pudding Man of the Year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Jon Hamm, who rose to fame as ad executive Don Draper on the AMC series “Mad Men” and more recently appeared in “Fargo” and “Landman,” will be honored Friday night as the 2025 Man of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

The theater group, which dates to 1844 and claims to be the world’s third-oldest still operating, said Hamm will receive his Pudding Pot award at a celebratory roast. Afterward, he will attend a performance of Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ 176th production, “101 Damnations.”

“Let’s hope our roast doesn’t give him any heart palpitations — he’s had enough drama with that,” Producer Willow Woodward said in a statement, referring to the fate of Hamm’s character in the last episode of the 2024 Paramount+ series “Landman.” “But with his work ethic, we’re confident he’ll take on our stage with as much grit as Texas oil fields. He’s the perfect man to strike gold and earn his Pudding Pot this January.”

Hasty Pudding Theatricals gives the awards to people who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.

Hamm is best known for starring in “Mad Men,” but he has had a storied acting career. Among his achievements, he received Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for his portrayal of Sheriff Roy Tillman in the FX series “Fargo,” he has starred in several movies, including “Bad Times at the El Royale,” and he has hosted “Saturday Night Live” three times.

Other recent Man of the Year winners have included Barry Keoghan last year, Bob Odenkirk in 2023 and Jason Bateman in 2022.

“Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo has been named Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ Woman of the Year Award. She will receive her award Feb. 6.